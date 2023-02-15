Palestinian UN mission to slam Israeli outpost plans with Security Council resolution

once the mission has completed the resolution draft, it will be submitted to the Arab League’s envoy on the Security Council – the UAE

The Palestinian Mission to the United Nations is preparing to condemn Israel for its recent decision to authorize outposts and advance plans for some 10,000 new settlement homes in the West Bank with a Security Council resolution.

Following a spate of murderous terror attacks in recent weeks, Israel's security cabinet unanimously decided to legalize nine outposts, and the Civil Administration will soon convene to approve the construction of new housing units in established Jewish communities in the West Bank.

The United States, Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement earlier this week expressing their concern and opposition to the cabinet’s decision, while a handful of Security Council members have condemned it as well. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Norway, and the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also joined the ensemble of condemnations, while Abraham Accords signees the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco have been silent on the issue.

Diplomats for countries on the top UN panel said that once the mission has completed the resolution draft, it will be submitted to the Arab League’s envoy on the Security Council – the UAE.

The Palestinian mission is working to rally support for the resolution to be brought to a vote, though it is facing opposition from the U.S. while Israel is lobbying Council members to not back it. Israel’s UN envoy Gilad Erdan penned a letter to the Security Council on Tuesday, urging them to condemn the recent series of terror attacks in Jerusalem in which 11 Israeli civilians were murdered.