5 Palestinians reported killed, 45 wounded during Israeli military operation in Nablus

Reports indicated on Wednesday that at least five Palestinians were killed and 45 wounded during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Nablus.

Clashes broke out between Palestinians - reportedly from the "Lions' Den" organization - and the Israeli military. Those wounded were taken to Rafidia Hospital, Nablus Specialty Hospital or Al-Ittihad Women's Hospital for treatment, with multiple in severe condition.

Two of the killed were named by Palestinian media as Adnan Sabaa Baara, 72, and Muhammad Khaled Anbousi, age 25, in addition to a third individual, said to be 14-years-old. Two were reported as Hussam Aslim and Mohammed Aljanidi, the targets of the operation.

Due to the fact that it is a daytime operation forces involved are likely to be larger, with a risk present that this will result in higher casualties.

The operation is taking place inside Nablus's Old City, with Hebrew media reporting that soldiers surrounded a building in which two terrorists were said to be located, attempting to force them out. Reports indicate that an anti-tank missile was fired at the building.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned the raid, stating "The occupation escalates its aggression against our people by storming today the city of Nablus and besieging the citizens. The right-wing, fascist, Zionist government is concerned with escalating the situation on the ground, as it has a criminal terrorist agenda."

This is a developing story