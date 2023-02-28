Israeli tries to ram into soldiers in West Bank clashes

'An attack on IDF soldiers by Jewish rioters is an unacceptable and very grave act. There will be no tolerance for offenders,' Israel's defense minister says

A Jewish man in the West Bank attempted to ram into Israeli soldiers on Monday night during clashes.

Extremist Jews hurled stones at Palestinians in response to a terrorist attack that killed an Israeli-American in Jericho, bringing Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to the scene, near the settlement Shavei Shomron, to prevent violence. After they arrived, a car driven by one of the extremists sped towards an IDF officer, who managed to avoid getting run over. Soldiers shot at the wheels of the vehicle as it fled, but it got away.

"An attack on IDF soldiers by Jewish rioters is an unacceptable and very serious act. There will be no tolerance for offenders. The IDF is what gives life to the State of Israel and its citizens, the commanders and the soldiers are working around the clock to protect the residents of the State of Israel," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a tweet.

Government officials have called on citizens not to take justice into their own hands after a night of violence in Huwara in the West Bank, where Palestinian homes and cars were torched in response to the terror attack that claimed the lives of two Israeli brothers on Sunday. Israeli forces arrested six Israelis during the revenge riots, although one Palestinian man was also killed in the clashes.

Israel has been hit with a number of terrorist attacks in recent days, with worries the violence will spiral out of control ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at the end of March. So far in 2023, 14 Israelis have been killed in terrorist attacks.