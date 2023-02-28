Jericho emerging as West Bank flashpoint

'We’re very worried. Even the kids here know what happened. It is all very troubling'

Jericho used to be the quietest, calmest city in the West Bank - a far cry from the terror hubs of Nablus and Jenin - as it was under the firm control of the Palestinian Authority. But now, it’s not.

“We never had problems here, but it’s very confusing now,” says Amikam, a Jericho area resident. “I don’t know why but things have changed and are becoming very problematic.”

The terror attack which killed 27-year-old Ilan Genelis on Monday evening is distressing for Israel, but it’s also far from surprising. The Hamas terrorist group does not even hide the fact that it now has strong support and plenty of terrorists in Jericho and the surrounding refugee camps.

And people living in the area now understand that their relative peace is gone. “We’re very worried. Even the kids here know what happened. It is all very troubling,” says David, who lives near Jericho.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Israeli soldier in Jericho, the West Bank.

Jericho’s potential to be a flashpoint is not only a security issue but also an economic one. The city, just next to the Dead Sea, is a tourist hotspot.

As soon as a terror attack happens, the tourists stop coming. Jericho resident Amikam says the locals already feel the effects: “Tourists are more afraid to come.”

Perhaps the most disturbing aspect is that three Israelis were killed in two separate shooting attacks in less than 30 hours, and the terrorists are still at large.

The terrorist is hiding in the city - or one of the crowded refugee camps around it. He may eventually be caught or killed, but even so, the Israeli security establishment is well aware that many more people in Jericho are hoping to do exactly the same thing.