Israeli settlers, Palestinians clash in Huwara during Purim celebrations

This comes after a week ago, an estimated 400 Israeli settlers had raided the town, torched cars and burnt houses

Another violent night in Huwara. Monday night, both Israeli settlers and Palestinians reported that their cars were attacked with stones.

In the following attack of Israeli settlers, four Palestinians were injured and treated in hospital. Videos show them smashing car windows and attacking a shop. Among the injured was a two-year–old girl who got pepper sprayed while being in a car with her family.

"We were standing in front of the supermarket Abu Iyal. Leaving, just about to turn on the car. They attacked us immediately with stones, hatches. When I pulled out of my car I saw a bullet being shot at the car ... Then they attacked me, smashed the windows with the hatchet here," a man recalls in an Arabic video that circulated on Twitter.

Israeli army is also investigating another incident in which Israeli settlers entered the Palestinian town and held celebrations for the Purim holiday – and were joined by soldiers.

This comes after a week ago, an estimated 400 Israeli settlers had raided the town, torched cars and burnt houses - one Palestinian was shot dead in a village nearby. The main street of Huwara is often used by settlers and has been a flashpoint for attacks against the soldiers stationed along the road before. At the end of February, two Israelis were shot dead in their car while driving in Huwara, the settler riots were seen as a revenge attack.