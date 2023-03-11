Israeli military detains ten suspects in West Bank raids

Arrests part of ongoing Operation "Break the Wave"

The Israeli military detained ten suspects in the West Bank in raids, as part of the ongoing Operation "Break the Wave," the army's spokesperson's unit announced Saturday.

Soldiers and officers from the army, the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service, and the Border Police took part in the operation.

IDF Israeli soldiers stand inside a home, in the West Bank.

Five suspects were detained in the Palestinian city of Qalqilya, in the northern section of the West Bank close to the separation barrier that divides Israel from the Palestinian territory. Israeli army personnel from the Ephraim Brigade took part in these arrests, and were met with stones and thrown explosives, responding with crowd dispersal means, the army said.

In parallel soldiers from the Etzion Brigade raided the village of Batir, to the west of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, detaining five further suspects.

The detained suspects were transferred by the army for further questioning by the security forces. No casualties were sustained by the Israeli forces.

IDF Israeli soldiers, as the sun rises behind them.

Operation "Break the Wave" is an ongoing serious of raids into Palestinians villages and cities in the West Bank that began a year ago. It was triggered by several attacks inside the Greenline that resulted in the deaths of a number of Israelis. As a result 2022 became one of the most violent years for Israelis and Palestinians in nearly 15 years.