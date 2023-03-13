Fuad Shubaki, 83, has been released from Ashkelon prison and is on his way to Ramallah in the West Bank after serving a 17-year sentence for arms smuggling

Israel on Monday released the oldest Palestinian prisoner currently serving a sentence in an Israeli jail.

Fuad Shubaki, 83, was released from Ashkelon prison and is on his way to Ramallah in the West Bank after serving a 17-year sentence for arms smuggling.

Shubaki was arrested by Palestinian security forces in 2002 during the second intifada despite being a senior member of Fata, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas' movement.

He was accused of attempting to smuggle weapons from Iran into Gaza aboard a ship that was seized by Israel in the Red Sea, the Karine A vessel.

Israeli forces said the ship was carrying over 50 tons of weapons including short range rockets, anti-tank missiles, and other explosives that had been sent from the Iranian backed terrorist group Hezbollah.

Shubaki has an extensive list of imprisonments before his 17-year sentence in Israel, including being detained by Palestinian authorities and being held in the West Bank town of Jericho under American and British supervision.

The prison in Jericho was taken over by Israeli forces in 2006, which led to Shubaki being transferred to the Jewish state and being tried in a military court. The Israeli court sentenced him to 20 years in prison which was later reduced to 17 years.