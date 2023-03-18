71% of Palestinians support Huwara shooting which killed 2 Israeli brothers

Among Palestinians, 68 percent support the formation of armed groups

A large majority of Palestinians support the terrorist attack that took place near Huwara in which two Israeli brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv were killed last month, according to an opinion poll published by the Palestinian Center for Research on Policy and Investigations (PCPSR).

The survey also shows that support for the two-state solution among Palestinians has declined, while demand for the resignation of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has increased. Furthermore, many Palestinians support a return to armed confrontation with Israel and a third Intifada.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit The West Bank city of Jenin.

Of the 1,200 Palestinians polled, 71% said they supported the killing of the Yaniv brothers in Huwara, while 21 percent expressed opposition to this and other attacks.

The poll also reveals that 68 percent of Palestinians favor the formation of armed groups such as the Lions' Den, whose members have carried out a series of attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers in the Nablus area over recent months.

Screenshot used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law Hamas member Yusef Shreim (L) and PIJ member Nidal Khazem, two of the Palestinian terrorists killed in an Israeli raid into Jenin recently.

A majority of 58 percent expect armed groups to grow and spread to other parts of the West Bank, while 61 percent expect security conditions to worsen and lead to the eruption of a third armed intifada.

Palestinian opposition to the two-state solution stands at 71 percent, while only 27 percent support the concept, according to the PCPSR poll. In the last poll, conducted at the end of 2022, support for the two-state solution was 32 percent.

Following the killing of the Yaniv brothers in Huwara, Israeli settlers rampaged through the Palestinian community burning homes and property, and shooting a number of people resulting in one fatality. No arrests have been made in connection to the violence, although two Jewish Israelis are being held on administrative detention.

The UAE, an increasingly close ally to Israel, has vowed to donate money to rebuilt the community.