Israel arrests 16 terror suspects in overnight West Bank raids

The IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Border Police forces arrested 16 people suspected of terror involvement overnight in operations across the West Bank, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Tuesday morning.

Israeli forces conducting operations were met with Molotov cocktails, stones, and an explosive device as fireworks were also fired in the direction of security forces.

Weapons and an Israeli army vest were confiscated in the operations, with raids occurring in the villages of Akraba, Anta, Duma, Harbat Abu Najim and Kibi.

Israeli Army Israeli soldiers conduct a raid in the West Bank.

The raids come at a time of heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinian across the West Bank.

Early Tuesday morning, Israel’s parliament struck down its 2005 Disengagement Law, making Israeli presence in evacuated settlements in the West Bank legal again under Israeli law.

Israel’s controversial Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who on Sunday came under fire for comments placing doubt in the existence of the Palestinian people, praised the move as a "historic rectification."

The move by the Israeli Knesset is expected to stoke the flames even more in what has been a violent beginning of 2023, as 15 Israelis have lost their lives at the hands of Palestinian terrorism since the beginning of year.

Tensions are also expected to increase ahead of the holidays of Ramadan and Passover, despite the easing of Palestinian security restrictions by Israel during Ramadan.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced Monday the approval of a series of civil measures for the Palestinian population on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The measures included permitting the entry of Palestinian worshipers to the Temple Mount for Friday prayers during Ramadan.

Palestinians living in the West Bank will also be able to book tickets for designated flights abroad through Eilat's Ramon Airport during Ramadan. In the meantime, residents of the Gaza Strip will be allowed a limited quota for visits to Jerusalem from Sunday to Thursday, for women aged 50 and over and for men aged 55 and over.