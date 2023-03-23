Israeli forces eliminate terrorist near West Bank’s Tulkarm

Amir Abu Khadija, 25, was involved in several shooting attacks against Israeli communities and security forces

Undercover Border Police officers on Thursday eliminated a wanted Palestinian who was suspected of carrying out shooting attacks and involvement in terrorism in the West Bank.

The police spokesman said that the operation took place early in the morning with the Israeli forces raiding the suspect’s house in the village of Izbat Shufa, south of the West Bank city Tulkarm. They located him based on the intelligence gathered by the Shin Bet.

“During the arrival of the forces at the location and the surrounding of the building, the wanted man raised a weapon on the officers, who opened fire, wounding him. When the personnel entered the hideout apartment, the wanted man tried to open fire at them and was eliminated by officers who responded with gunfire and other means,” the police statement said.

“During the operation, weapons, an M-16 type weapon and the vehicle used by the wanted person to carry out the terrorist acts were seized,” it added.

Amir Abu Khadija, 25, was involved in several shooting attacks against Israeli communities and security forces operating at the Tanim checkpoint. Following the raid, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, the military wing of Fatah, identified the suspect as one of the founders of its Tulkarm Battalion.

Twitter Amir Khadija

The suspect’s accomplice, who was staying in the same apartment, turned himself in to the forces and was arrested. He was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning. No casualties among the Israeli forces were reported.