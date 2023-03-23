Another shooting attack against Israeli car reported in West Bank

The terrorists fled the scene

A shooting attack against an Israeli vehicle was reported on Thursday near the Israeli settlement of Avnei Hefetz in the northern West Bank.

According to the Israeli military statement, there were no casualties among Israelis at the scene. Shots were exchanged with the attacker who appeared to be wounded by the fire. The terrorists fled the scene.

The incident follows another shooting attack that occurred in the northern West Bank earlier on Thursday. An Israeli vehicle was damaged but no one was hurt.

This is a developing story.