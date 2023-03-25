One victim is in serious condition, the other in moderate condition; both evacuated to hospital

Two Israelis were wounded in a drive-by shooting attack in the West Bank town of Huwara on Saturday, Israel's army confirmed.

One of the shot Israelis was initially reported to be in serious condition, and the other in moderate condition. The two victims in their 20s were evacuated to the Rabin Medical Center, according to Channel 12 News.

Israeli forces were in pursuit of the suspect, searching the area and blocking routes.

"I call to pray for the safety of the wounded and ask to convene the cabinet immediately upon the Prime Minister's return to Israel and make decisions," Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said in a statement following the attack. "[Israeli] soldiers and Israeli settlers travel on terror-stricken roads, especially in Huwara, and it is time to put order in the village, to place permanent barriers, to close the shops that pose a security risk, and to control order - the writing is on the wall."

More details to come.