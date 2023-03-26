Israeli forces carry out anti-terrorist operation in West Bank, 2 suspects arrested

No injuries on the Israeli side were reported

Israeli forces entered the Nur Shams refugee camp east of the Palestinian town of Tulkarm in the West Bank on Sunday morning and arrested two wanted suspects.

Heavy exchanges of fire with the Palestinians took place during the operation. No injuries on the Israeli side were reported.

In the meantime, Palestinian reports claim that Israelis overnight set fire to a Palestinian house in the village Sinjil near Ramallah, after throwing Molotov cocktails at it. The family fled the house. There were no reports of casualties.

Earlier on Saturday evening, two Israeli soldiers were shot and wounded in a drive-by terror attack in the West Bank town of Huwara. It was the third shooting attack there in the past month.