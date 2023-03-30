Israel charges settlers with 'severe terror' for attacking Palestinians in Huwara

Such nationalistic crimes are 'a danger' to Israel’s security, cause unrest, and harm 'the routine of West bank residents'

Two Israeli settlers were charged with “committing an act of terror” on Thursday for attacking Palestinians in the West Bank town of Huwara earlier this month.

According to Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency, Hanoch Rabin and Givat Ronen were arrested on March 13 after attacking a Palestinian family in their car the week prior – one of the latest incidents of surging violence in the West Bank. The attack was in apparent response to the fatal February 26 terror attack in which two Israeli settlers were murdered, sparking riots by Jewish settlers in Huwara in which Palestinian homes and cars were set on fire.

Rabin and Ronen were said to have been among a group of up to 10 settlers who, during the Jewish holiday of Purim, drove to the parking lot of a supermarket in Huwara. Surveillance video showed the masked settlers hurling stones at nearby Palestinians and at one point attacking a car with an axe.

The pair was charged with “a severe act of terror” and “racially motivated” damage, which prosecutors alleged had “an ideological or nationalistic motive.” The Shin Bet said the accused belong to “a violent group acting to harm Palestinians and undermine the actions of security forces in dealing with Palestinian terror.”

Such nationalistic crimes are “a danger” to Israel’s security, cause unrest, and harm “the routine of West bank residents,” the Shin Bet added.