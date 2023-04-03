The Nablus-based Lions’ Den terrorist group said it was taking part in the armed clashes

Armed clashes broke out in the West Bank city of Nablus on Monday morning, leading to a Palestinian gunman being killed in exchange of fire with Israeli forces.

According to media reports, the Israeli military arrested two Palestinians in Nablus on suspicion of being involved in a terrorist attack in Huwara, in which two Israeli soldiers were wounded. Palestinian sources identified them as Ezz Touqan and Nidal Tabanja.

The Israeli military spokesperson confirmed that the two detained suspects were "aiding the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in Huwara on March 25, 2023."

"During the operation, the soldiers fired at armed men who fired at them, hits were detected. Also, the soldiers located and confiscated military equipment, a gun and ammunition," the military statement said.

"In addition, the forces located and confiscated in the city the vehicle from which the shooting attack was carried out in Huwara on February 26,2023."

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military arm of the Palestinian Fatah movement, issued a statement claiming that two of its militants were killed during clashes with Israeli forces in Nablus. They were identified as Mohammed Abu Bakr and Muhammad Nasser Said.

Last Saturday, two Israeli soldiers were wounded in a drive-by shooting attack in Huwara. According to the Israeli military, they were hit by gunfire while securing the Route 60 highway south of Nablus. The attack was the third one to occur in Huwara in recent weeks.