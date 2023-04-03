Hamas sentences two Gazans to death for 'collaboration' with Israel

According to Palestinian Authority law, any death sentence must be approved by President Mahmoud Abbas

Six residents of the Gaza Strip have been sentenced for "collaboration" with Israel, with two of them being given the death penalty, a Hamas court announced on Monday.

The Supreme Military Court, which judges on particular members of Palestinian armed groups, indicated that one of the convicted men would be shot and the other hanged.

The other four are sentenced to forced labor for life, according to a statement from the court, which did not identify them or give further details.

According to Palestinian Authority law, any death sentence must be approved by President Mahmoud Abbas.

Ahmad HASSAN / AFP Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007 at the cost of a quasi-civil war, the terrorist movement has governed without coordination with the Palestinian Authority, based in the West Bank.

In September, Hamas executed convicts for the first time in about five years in Gaza: five Palestinians had been executed, two for "collaboration" with Israel, and three for murder. Until then, most of the death sentences had not been carried out.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had condemned these executions, as has the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW), which had described "the death penalty imposed by a government" as a "barbaric practice that has no place in the modern world".