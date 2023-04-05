Israeli forces hit Hamas targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire

According to preliminary reports, a total of 18 rockets were fired into Israeli territory overnight

Israeli forces on Wednesday morning attacked two Hamas sites for the production and storage of weapons in response to the launch of rockets from the enclave into Israeli territory overnight.

“Fighter jets recently attacked a site for the production of weapons and another for the production and storage of weapons used by the terrorist organization Hamas in the central Gaza Strip,” the military spokesperson said.

“The attack was carried out in response to the launch of rockets overnight from the Gaza Strip into Israel,” it added, noting that Hamas “bears responsibility for what is happening in Gaza” and will “pay the price for the security violations against the State of Israel.”

According to preliminary reports, a total of 18 rockets were fired into Israeli territory overnight. A number of Israeli towns bordering Gaza were attacked several times. There are no reports of casualties, but an industrial building was damaged by a rocket in the southern town of Sderot.

"During the (rocket) sirens that sounded tonight and up to this moment, no casualties were reported with the exception of a 30-year-old man who fell and was injured, when he ran to a protected area in Sderot, and was evacuated to Barzilai (Medical Center) in a light condition, and an anxiety victim, who was treated on the spot and did not need to be evacuated," the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service spokesman Zachi Heller said.