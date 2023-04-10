UN rapporteur says Israel can’t invoke self-defense after terror, rocket attacks

'Israel has the right to defend itself, but cannot claim it when it comes to the people it oppresses or whose lands it colonizes'

The United Nations special rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Francesca Albanese, said on Saturday that Israel had no right to defend itself against the Palestinians, after two deadly terrorist attacks and volleys of rocket fire against Israel.

She said on Twitter that "the loss of life" in the West Bank and Israel is “devastating, especially at a time that should be a time of peace for all, Christians, Jews and Muslims.” However, Albanese believes that “Israel has the right to defend itself, but cannot claim it when it comes to the people it oppresses or whose lands it colonizes.”

She also said she was "saddened" by the death of an Italian tourist in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv on Friday, without attributing responsibility. The UN rapporteur did not mention the recent salvoes of rockets targeting Israel, nor the terrorist attack which killed two British-Israeli sisters in the West Bank on Friday.

Over the past week, Albanese has criticized Israel on several occasions, and has called for an investigation by the International Criminal Court into the Jewish state. She also regularly calls Israel a "settlement enterprise" that oppresses the Palestinians and assigns sole responsibility for all the tensions to Israel.