Palestinian Authority accused of blocking legal rights group

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday criticized the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority (PA) for obstructing civil rights after it denied the registration of a lawyers association.

Lawyers for Justice – which represents Palestinians detained by the PA – said the renewal of its registration was denied after it was accused of accepting foreign funding in violation of its legal status. The legal group was also accused by a PA official of "nonprofit activities" when its renewal was blocked in March, HRW said.

Lawyers for Justice said that accepting foreign funding was not in violation of Palestinian law.

"So long as the PA blocks groups from carrying out work focused on their abuses, their calls to safeguard Palestinian civil society and protect Palestinian rights will continue to ring hollow," Omar Shakir of HRW said.

Without official registration, it could lose access to bank accounts, have its offices closed, and its staff could face arrest, the group's head Mohannad Karaje told HRW. The move to muzzle Lawyers for Justice reflects a larger trend of the PA "shrinking the space for civil society organizations and further empowering its security services,” Karaje said.

In November 2021, Israel said six Palestinian civil society groups could no longer operate legally in the West Bank after being accused of collaborating with the outlawed Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

But critics say the PA is also putting increased pressure on Palestinian civil society. Last year, hundreds of Palestinian lawyers held a rare street protest against what they described as the PA's "rule by decree,” accusing it of curbing Palestinian "rights and freedoms."