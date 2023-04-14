Christian Palestinian congregation shrinking at West Bank church

'We face several difficulties... There are no jobs, so (our youth) move elsewhere. This is why Christian presence is shrinking in this town'

At the Church of the Ten Lepers, one of the world’s oldest churches built on top of a cave in the West Bank, its congregation of Palestinian Christians is shrinking.

Adorned with golden icons and built over 1,600 years ago in the northern West Bank town of Burqin to commemorate a miracle, the church attracts thousands of Christian pilgrims every year. Christians believe the cave – which used to serve as a Roman cistern – is where Jesus healed 10 lepers, who were isolated there to prevent the disease from spreading, as he passed by en route to Jerusalem from Nazareth.

AP Photo/Mohammed Ballas Palestinian Christians light candles at the Church of the Ten Lepers in the West Bank village of Burqin.

The Greek Orthodox priest Father Spiridon Shukha led a recent service at the church before some dozen worshipers, a congregation dwarfed by the number of visitors to the church, who Burqin's mayor said in 2019 totaled between 200 and 300 per month. Today, only about 70 Palestinian Christians remain in the town of 8,500 people, said Moeen Jabbour, its administrative manager.

"We face several difficulties... There are no jobs, so (our youth) move elsewhere," he said. "This is why Christian presence is shrinking in this town."

Burqin is not alone – there are concerns within the Church that some Christian holy sites in Jesus' birthplace could become mere historical monuments.

According to Protecting Holy Land Christians, a campaign organized by the Heads of Churches in Jerusalem, the Christian proportion of the population across Israel and the West Bank has dropped to two percent from 11 percent about a century ago. The campaign says Christians are also being driven out by rising acts of violence and vandalism targeting them.