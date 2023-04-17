Stabbing attack in West Bank leaves one wounded, terrorist 'neutralized'

The terrorist was female, and the victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to Hadassah Ein Karem Hospital in Jerusalem

One person was moderately wounded in a stabbing attack on Monday evening at the Gush Etzion Junction in the West Bank.

The female terrorist was neutralized by Israeli forces, and the victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to Hadassah Ein Karem Hospital in Jerusalem.

The attack followed recent terror attacks in the West Bank and Israeli cities, tensions that have further heightened during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

More details to come.