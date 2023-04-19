PA’s Abbas met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Abbas arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while a Hamas delegation from Gaza was also reportedly in the kingdom

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday night met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the two leaders met in Jeddah. They reviewed the “situation in the Palestinian territories.”

The Crown Prince and de facto leader of the Gulf state also expressed his country’s support for “efforts that will guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people to an independent state.”

Abbas arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while a Hamas delegation from Gaza led by the terrorist group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh, was reportedly also in the kingdom. They are also expected to meet with Saudi leadership amid efforts to mend ties with Riyadh, according to Palestinian media reports.

Last week, U.S. media reported that recent tensions in the West Bank and Gaza “cooled” Saudi Arabia’s interest in establishing relations with Israel. The coinciding visit of Abbas and Hamas delegation could signify a further development in the regional politics that could harm Israel’s efforts for normalization with Riyadh.