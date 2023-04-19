West Bank: Terrorist shoots at public bus, no casualties reported

'We must launch an operation against terrorist infrastructure, this is the only way we will avoid attacks, we will not give up the security of the residents'

A public bus was shot at by a terrorist in the West Bank on Wednesday evening, with no casualties initially reported.

"I say clearly to the terrorists who shoot in the dead of night at a civilian bus on a main road, those terrorists from the Palestinian Authority – you will never break us," said Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council. "The settlements in [the West Bank] and all of Israel will develop even more. We are Jews, we believe in goodness, we will add more buildings, more roads, and we will win."

“I call on the government and demand that the security strategy be changed, it is impossible to continue doing almost the same as the previous government on the security level," he continued.

"We must launch an operation against the terrorist infrastructure, this is the only way we will avoid attacks, we will not give up the security of the residents.”

There has been a serious uptick in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that included rocket barrages by Palestinian terrorists from Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, with the Hamas terror group calling the attacks a "natural response" to "Zionist crimes against Al-Aqsa."

In addition, Iran's Quds Forces has been attempting to recruit operatives in the West Bank to carry out terrorist attacks