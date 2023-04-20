Israelis, Palestinians break Ramadan fast in West Bank 'to end hatred'

It's a 'big mistake' not to talk to Israelis, building a 'relationship' may help Palestinians achieve some of their goals, says a Palestinian boy

As Muslims across the world broke the Ramadan fast, an unlikely group gathered in the West Bank, with Israelis sharing a kosher meal and honoring a Palestinian guest.

At a Palestinian property near the Gush Etzion bloc of Israeli communities in the southern West Bank, participants came together under the auspices of the “Roots” initiative to share the iftar meal – in a rare attempt at cross-community dialogue amid a spike in violence between Israelis and Palestinians, AFP reported.

"(We are a) group of people that wants to end the situation of violence and the hatred between members of the two populations," said Khaled Abu Awad, the Palestinian partner in the initiative.

Among around 50 guests were some Israeli settlers.

Alaa, a Palestinian from Jerusalem, told AFP he was attending for the first time and did not feel "very comfortable with the people here.” But the 25-year-old called it a "big mistake" not to talk to Israelis, saying that building a "relationship" may help Palestinians achieve some of their goals.

The traditional Palestinian dishes at the meal were prepared under Jewish rabbinical supervision so that observant Jews who keep kosher dietary rules could enjoy the food.

Being honored at the iftar was Mohammed, a 33-year-old from a nearby village who works in construction in Israel. He recently rescued an Israeli couple in the West Bank when a group of Palestinians surrounded their car and pelted them with stones.

"I spoke with them in Hebrew, I told them to enter here (my house), I told them: 'You're safe and nobody can harm you'," he said.