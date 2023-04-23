Israeli government gives up plan for forced evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar

Political negotiations are underway to find a compromise and an alternative for the residents

The Israeli government asked the Supreme Court on Sunday to withdraw its request to evacuate the illegal West Bank village of Khan al-Ahmar, saying that negotiations are underway to find a compromise and an alternative for the residents. The state argues that evacuating the outpost may have political, international, and security consequences at a time of regional tensions.

The court order to evacuate the village has been repeatedly postponed for the past four years, largely due to considerable interest from human rights activists, pro-Palestinian groups, and the European Union.

About two and a half months ago, and after additional requests for postponement, the judges decided to move forward with hearings on the petition and set a hearing for May. The judges also determined that if there is no response by the end of the month, they will accept the petition to vacate the premises.

AP Images Khan Al-Ahmar protest

The Supreme Court has expressed its displeasure on several occasions. In rejecting the government's request to postpone the evacuation in February, Justice Noam Solberg accused the government of dragging its feet and contradicting itself by saying that it had committed to evacuating the Bedouin village, but repeatedly failing to do so.

Solberg wrote that the state's behavior apparently demonstrates that "the existing situation is comfortable for it."

"Once every few months it files an application for an extension, which the applicant opposes and which the court grants with gritted teeth, and the world goes on as if nothing has happened, deciding not to decide."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1617621512864894978 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich opposed the government's stated intention to renege on its promise to evacuate the illegal Bedouin settlement of Khan al-Ahmar.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel Beitenu party chairman Avigdor Lieberman criticized the government's move on Twitter. "Netanyahu never had a problem transferring Hebron to Arafat and expelling Jews from Gush Katif, but when it comes to the Palestinians, everything suddenly becomes 'very sensitive.' Therefore, on the issue of Khan al-Ahmar, even though the Supreme Court allowed the expulsion of the illegal Palestinian outpost, Netanyahu is once again being 'sensitive' and looking for a way to legitimize the Palestinian takeover of the country's land," he wrote.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 View of the Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar, in the West Bank.

Lieberman's comments echoed those of MK Ze'ev Elkin of the National Unity party, who tweeted, "What a poor excuse for another postponement in this never-ending saga. As far back as 2018, Netanyahu used the excuse of a consensual evacuation and promised when he sought to postpone the evacuation that it would take place in a few weeks. Since then, it has been almost five years."

Khan al-Ahmar, a village located between the village of Ma'ale dumim and Mishor Adumim and home to Bedouin from the Jahalin tribe, has stood as a thorn in the side of the last few governments.