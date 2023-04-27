PA urges EU's von der Leyen to apologize for Independence Day statement

PA says von der Leyen's '"make the desert bloom" anti-Palestinian trope' is part of an 'ongoing dispossession' of Palestinians

The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) foreign ministry rebuked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a statement congratulating Israel on its 75th Independence Day Wednesday, rejecting “the inappropriate, false, and discriminatory remarks.”

The PA released a statement that singled out “the ‘make the desert bloom’ anti-Palestinian trope in relation to Israel’s 75 years colonial project of ongoing dispossession and displacement of the Palestinian people and their land.”

Calling it “propagandist discourse,” the PA claimed it “dehumanizes and erases the Palestinian people and falsifies their rich history and civilization.”

In addition, it “whitewashes Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid regime,” while perpetuating a “racist denial of the Nakba,” which refers to the "catastrophe" of Israel's alleged expulsion of Palestinians from their home in Israel’s Independence War.

Israel has long denied the narrative of forced expulsions by Israel during the 1948 war, while noting that Jews in Arab lands were forced to leave their homes during and after the conflict.

Every year on May 15 Israel gears up to respond to protests and riots when Palestinians commemorate Nakba Day.

Von der Leyen’s statement went against the European Union's commitment to international law and human rights, the PA continued, as well as European citizens opposing the “racist erasure of the Palestinian people.”

She owed both them and the Palestinians an apology, the PA said.