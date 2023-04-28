Fearing Israeli retaliation, Lions' Den chief turns himself in to PA

The terror operative's name cited as Udai Al-Azzi

A senior operative in the Palestinian terrorist group Lions' Den turned himself in to the Palestinian Authority's security forces on Friday, Hebrew language media.

Reports cited the terror chief's name as Udai Al-Azzi. It is understood he undertook the step out of fear that he would be eliminated by Israeli security forces over his connections to attacks against Israelis.

While critics accuse the PA for promoting and fomenting terrorism, homegrown radical Palestinian groups such as the Lions' Den accuse the body of "collaboration with the Zionist enemy" over its security cooperation with Israel.

The group, based in the northern city of Nablus, has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks targeting Israelis in the West Bank.

Earlier this month, the group announced the extrajudicial killing of a "traitor" and "collaborator with the Occupation" in their ranks, amid reports the man was also targeted for being gay.

"We direct our message to every traitor who sells his religion, his conscience, his honor and his nation," added the group, which emerged last year.