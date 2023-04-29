'172 students arrived in the homeland through the Rafah border crossing, as the first batch of students coming from Sudan'

Palestinians students arrived in Gaza on Friday after fleeing the eruption of violence in Sudan, with families reuniting on the enclave's shared border with Egypt.

Gaza’s Crossing and Border Authority said “172 students arrived in the homeland through the Rafah border crossing, as the first batch of students coming from Sudan.”

“The situation was really difficult, it hit everywhere in Khartoum,” Palestinian student Nasser Qishta told AFP.

“The Palestinian embassy in Sudan contacted us, gathered up the students and transferred us to Gaza,” added Qisth. The Gazan said he remained determined to return to Sundan “when conditions improve.”

SAID KHATIB / AFP Palestinian students arrive in Gaza.

Medical student Wael al-Masri described the situation to be similar to a “civil war.” “I thank everyone who helped us return,” he said at the Rafah border crossing.

The Egyptian foreign ministry said on Thursday that over 14,000 Sudanese refugees since the deadly clashes began in the African country.

A total of over 16,000 foreigners entered Egypt since the conflict broke out, according to the ministry’s statistics. Those include 2,000 nationals of 50 other countries and members of international organizations.

At least 512 people have been killed and 4,193 wounded in the two weeks of fighting between Sudan's army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary commanded by his deputy-turned-rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.