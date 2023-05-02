One person was wounded and hospitalized in 'light condition and fully conscious'

A terrorist fired at three Israeli cars near the settlement of Avni Hefetz in the northern West Bank on Tuesday morning.

One person was wounded and hospitalized in "light condition and fully conscious," according to the Magen David Adom emergency service spokesperson. The perpetrator fled the scene.

“A terrorist got out of a vehicle at the Shofa intersection near Avni Hefetz, fired at three vehicles. Damages were found in one vehicle,” the Rescue Without Borders volunteer organization said.

The drivers continued driving to the Tanim crossing where they were questioned by police. The Israeli military (IDF) confirmed that they were searching for the perpetrator of the shooting attack.

"Following the initial report, a terrorist opened fire at Israeli vehicles driving in Maya Junction adjacent to the community of Avnei Hefetz. Damage was done to two vehicles," the military spokesperson's statement said. "Additionally, an Israeli civilian was injured after getting hit by glass shards and was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Shell casings were found at the scene. IDF soldiers are searching the area for the suspects," it added.