Breaking down the phenomena of hunger striking terrorists

Khader Adnan was found unconscious in his security cell on Tuesday morning, after starving himself to death. Orit Adato, a former Chief Commissioner of Israel’s Prison Service, told i24NEWS the policy and consequences of dealing with hunger strikes.

“When keeping prisoners - it doesn’t matter if it’s a terror inmate, security inmate or criminal - [Israel] has the responsibility to keep him or her alive and safe,” Adato started by saying, “hunger strikes are not new to the Israeli prison service, there were a lot, and I assume there will be a lot.”

“He was a serial hunger strike person, it was the fifth time,” she said, “he succeeded several times to be released in an agreement between his lawyer and the government.”

“This time he couldn’t, so he decided to go on a hunger strike,” Adato stated, “he was explained, several times, the consequences and the risks by the prison service, by medical staff and also once a week taken to different hospitals, to meet with civilian doctors, who all told him the same. He refused to get any treatment, not inside the prison hospital nor the civilian hospital, and refused to be hospitalized.”

After the incident, which reignited fighting with Gaza, and even bringing together the rival terror organizations of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, there will be an investigation. “Any death of a prisoner or detainee, there will be an investigation,” said the former chief commissioner.

She also added, “if they knew that the situation is so critical they would have taken him into the hospital whether he likes it or not,” and assumed, “maybe they weren’t able to identify the critical point of his body.”

“At the end of the day, he shouldn’t have died,” Adato stated, “in that situation, when there is a real risk for his life, there is an ethical committee that should decide whether to feed him by force.”

But she also warned about other risks, “since the first time that Israel released someone because of a hunger strike, it became another tool against Israel,” and concluded, “this is the first time that someone died, and I’m sure the Israel prison service will learn how to deal with the situation better.”

Adnan was arrested on February 5 in the West Bank's Jenin on suspicion of membership in a terrorist organization, support for terrorism and incitement. His death was announced at the Nitzan Detention Center, where he was held after an indictment was filed for terrorist charges.