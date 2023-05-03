Israeli military demolishes homes of terrorists in West Bank

During the activity, the suspects shot fireworks, rolled a burning tire and threw rocks at the fighters

The Israeli army on Wednesday destroyed the homes of terrorists who carried out attacks in the Ariel industrial area and in the West Bank village of Al Funduq late last year.

The home of terrorist Mohammad Tsuf, who on November 15, 2022 carried out several stabbing and car-ramming attacks in the Ariel industrial zone, was destroyed. Three Israelis were killed in the attack, and four others wounded.

During the Israeli military operation overnight, suspects threw stones at fighters who responded with crowd dispersal means. Israeli forces also destroyed the home in Kfar Haja of terrorist Younes Hilanm, who carried out a deadly stabbing attack in the West Bank village of Al Funduq against Shalom Sofer on October 25, 2022.

IDF spokesperson Israeli forces demolish the houses of terrorists in the West Bank.

During the activity, the suspects shot fireworks, rolled a burning tire and threw rocks at the fighters, who responded by opening fire to disperse demonstrations. The wanted persons who were arrested were transferred to the security forces for questioning. There were no casualties among Israeli forces.