After being released by PA, rapists of Polish tourist brought to justice

With jurisdiction over crimes committed in the West Bank, an Israeli military court was able to sentence the criminals

After being released by the Palestinian Authority (PA), the rapists of a Polish tourist were sentenced by Israeli prosecutors. With jurisdiction over crimes committed in the West Bank, the military court was able to bring the perpetrators to justice, as reported by Walla!.

The couple from Poland were stopped on a road outside of Bethlehem by a group of young Palestinians. They blocked the road and tied up the boyfriend. Then, they gang raped the woman and filmed the gruesome acts.

The criminals were originally detained by the Palestinian police, as minors at the time, but they were released six months later. The Israeli police and the IDF then arrested them, keeping them in custody as the court proceedings continued.

One of the rapists was sentenced to 14 years in prison, and the second received six and half. They were also ordered to pay financial compensation. The prosecutor's office, however, was not satisfied and is considering an appeal for harsher sentences.

"The actions of the accused were carried out with great cruelty and inhumanity," read the verdict, “during the incident, three of the attackers committed several acts of rape and sodomy on the victim, simultaneously and one after the other.

“The latter was helpless and was held by force by them, crying and begging for her life,” it continued, “not one of the four attackers showed a shred of humanity, compassion or mercy towards her.”

The judges also stated that "the brutality of the attackers was also expressed towards the male victim of the crime. After they tied him up and left him near the heinous acts committed to his girlfriend.”

The victim testified that she “suffers from blood pressure problems, breathing difficulties, lack of sleep and is unable to fall asleep without medication. She is afraid to leave the house alone in the evening and suffers from constant restlessness and stress. She also stated that after the incident and due to her fears she underwent a hysterectomy.”