WFP to suspend aid to 200,000 Palestinians due to funding shortage

The World Food Program (WFP) on Sunday said it would suspend food aid to over 200,000 Palestinians from next month due to what the UN agency said was a “severe” shortage of funds – a devastating message to those already in a dire situation.

“In light of the severe funding shortages, WFP is forced to make painful choices to stretch the limited resources," said Samer Abdeljaber, the WFP's country director. "WFP would have to start suspending assistance to over 200,000 people, which is 60 percent of its current caseload, from June."

The United Nations body provides monthly vouchers with a value of $10.30 per person and food baskets to families who couldn't get by without. Both programs will be affected.

The most impacted families are in Gaza, where food insecurity and poverty are the highest, as well as in the West Bank. In Gaza City, chanting “no to hunger,” dozens of Palestinians rallied outside the WFP’s office in protest.

In Jabalia of northern Gaza, Jamalat al-Dabour said she and her family will "starve to death" as her husband was sick and unemployed.

“If they cut the vouchers, we will starve to death. People may set fire to themselves or jump off rooftops,” she told Reuters. “When a child asks for food and we can't find any, what should we do? God knows I have nothing.”

Gaza, which has been run by the Islamist Hamas group since 2007, is home to 2.3 million people, of which 45 percent are unemployed and 80 percent depend on international aid, according to Palestinian and UN data. Since the Palestinian enclave was taken over by the terror group, Egypt and Israel have imposed a blockade that restricts the movement of people and goods, citing security concerns.

"The voucher is life, the message they sent us equals death since there is no other source of income," said Gaza resident Faraj Al-Masri. “I am jobless. If they don't want to give us vouchers, they have to create jobs for us.”

The WFP will continue its aid to 140,000 people in Gaza and the West Bank, said Abdeljaber, who noted that the suspension decision was taken to save those who are at the highest risk of not being able to afford their food.

Unless funding is received, WFP will be forced to suspend food and cash assistance entirely by August, he added.