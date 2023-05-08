IDF spokespersons unit says military hit Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza Strip

Israel's military targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement early Tuesday. The health ministry in Gaza reported nine fatalities, with the Israeli army spokesperson's unit later saying it killed three leaders of the terrorist organization.

The operation, dubbed "Shield and Arrow," targeted senior group members Jahed Ahnam, Tarek Az Aldin, and Khalil Bahitini.

Ahnam served in several key posts high up in the organization, and was recently involved in the transfer of money and weapons between PIJ and Hamas, the ruling entity in Gaza.

While situated in the Gaza Strip, Aldin plotted terrorist attacks in the West Bank. Bahitini was responsible for rockets fired at Israel last month, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The IDF Home Front Command issued instructions for southern residents living near Gaza to enter shelters, in preparation for a possible retaliation of rockets.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Profile of Jahed Ahnam

School is canceled for Tuesday in areas in the immediate vicinity of terrorist rockets from Gaza, and residents are urged to remain close to shelters. The military also closed crossings into Gaza and roads near the border.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Image released by the IDF showing a photo and a profile of Khalil Bahitini

"The time has come!" Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir tweeted shortly after the strike.

Last week, Israel's southern border flared up as more than 100 rockets were fired at Israeli civilians. In response, the military pounded Hamas and PIJ, the two strongest terrorist organizations in the Palestinian enclave.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Image released by the IDF showing Tarek Az Aldin

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Israelis "were in good hands," praising the IDF under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu