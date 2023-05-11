Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket commander killed in overnight assault

Two other terrorists were killed while hiding out with Ali Ghali, a central figure in PIJ's rocket-launching force

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said early Thursday that overnight air strikes killed Ali Ghali, the commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad's rocket force.

As part of a joint mission with Shin Bet security agency intelligence, two other members of the group were killed along with Ghali in his hideout. Palestinian sources said the IDF struck a residential building in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Ghali was an central figure in the terrorist organization, responsible for targeting and launching rockets, the IDF said. He was a veteran of several rounds of fighting with Israel, including the 2021 Operation Guardian of the Walls and the 2022 Operation Breaking Dawn.

This comes after the targeted killing of three major PIJ leaders early Tuesday, which kicked off the current eruption of violence between Israel and the terrorist group in Gaza.

The PIJ fired nearly 500 rockets at Israel, many of which failed to cross into Israeli territory, while others were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

The Israeli military chartered buses to evacuate thousands of residents who live in the immediate vicinity of the Gazan border.

Israelis huddled in shelters as rockets sirens went off Wednesday, including in Tel Aviv. The IDF has instructed residents of southern towns, where civilians have mere seconds to find shelter as sirens go off, to take precautions and stay near bomb shelters.

While Israel has stated that it holds Hamas responsible for any attack emanating from the Palestinian enclave, Israeli forces have refrained from exacting heavy blows on the group.

