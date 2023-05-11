IDF general apologizes for death of Abu Akleh on anniversary of her killing

'We want journalists to feel safe in Israel, especially in war time, even if they criticize us,' Brigadier General Hagari said

An Israeli general apologized for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh on Thursday in a CNN interview.

Abu Akleh was killed while caught in the crossfire during a gunfight between Israeli special forces and terrorists in Jenin, exactly a year ago.

"I think it’s an opportunity for me to say here that we are very sorry of the death of Shireen Abu Akleh," Brigadier General Daniel Hagari said.

"She was a journalist, a very established journalist. In Israel we value our democracy and in a democracy we see high value in journalism and in a free press. We want journalists to feel safe in Israel, especially in war time, even if they criticize us," he added.

More to follow