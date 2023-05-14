Israeli forces arrest two Palestinians responsible for Huwara shooting attack

The two arrested terrorists are 24-year-old Iyad Tahruri and 21-year-old Zaev Mezar, both residents of Nablus

Israel’s security forces on Sunday morning operated in the West Bank town of Nablus to arrest Palestinian terrorists responsible for a shooting attack in the village of Huwara late March.

The operation was carried out by the military (IDF), the Shin Bet domestic security agency and Border Police (Magav).

“In a joint operation, this morning the soldiers of the IDF and MAGAV, under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet, operated in the center of Nablus in the Samaria Brigade and arrested the two terrorists who carried out the shooting attack in Huwara on March 25, 2023, in which two IDF soldiers were injured,” a joint statement by the IDF and Shin Bet said, adding that there were no casualties to the Israeli forces.

The two arrested terrorists are 24-year-old Iyad Tahruri and 21-year-old Zaev Mezar, both residents of Nablus. They were transferred for further investigation by the Shin Bet.

“During the operation, the fighters surrounded the hideout apartment of the wanted persons and announced to the terrorists to leave. The terrorists left without resistance, an M16 type weapon and cartridges and ammunition were caught in their possession,” the Israeli statement said.

The arrest comes just hours after Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group agreed to the Egypt-brokered ceasefire ending five days of intense fighting. During the escalation, over 1,200 rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip.