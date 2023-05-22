Washington has repeatedly called on Israel to refrain from any moves that escalate tensions with Palestinians, such as formalizing settler outposts

The United States and France on Sunday rebuked Israel over an order that allows Jewish settlers to establish a permanent presence in a West Bank outpost that Washington had previously warned Jerusalem against legitimizing.

Last week, the chief of the Israeli military’s Central Command signed an order that allows Israelis to enter the Homesh outpost, paving the way for a formal settlement to be built there. The Biden administration has repeatedly called on Israel to refrain from any moves that escalate tensions with Palestinians, such as formalizing settler outposts.

"We are deeply troubled by the Israeli government's order that allows its citizens to establish a permanent presence in the Homesh outpost in the northern West Bank, which according to Israeli law was illegally built on private Palestinian land," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The order is inconsistent with Israeli government commitments made in 2004 and more recently to Biden administration officials, Miller added.

Paris also criticized the move, saying it was contrary to international law and breached commitments made by Israel.

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the order in question was intended to allow Israelis to keep attending an existing religious school in Homesh, and that Jerusalem had no intention of rebuilding the settlement or allowing an Israeli presence on private Palestinian land.

The reproach by the U.S. came after months of escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians that have tested ties between Washington and its main ally in the Middle East.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound – known to Jews as the Temple Mount – and declared Israel was "in charge."

Miller called the visit “provocative” and said it was accompanied by “inflammatory rhetoric.”