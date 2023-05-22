West Bank: Israeli mother shot at while driving with her four children

There were no casualties, more details to follow

A shooting was reported on Monday in which a mother was targeted while driving with her four children at the Evyatar and Tapuach Junction in the West Bank.

No casualties were initially reported.

"The residents of Samaria cannot be turned into ducks at gunpoint. Let this government come to its senses now. We demand a military operation now," said Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan after the incident.

"Again and again and again we come across a growing wave of terrorism led by the [West Bank's] Palestinian Authority, led by the terrorist in a suit Abu Mazen," he continued, referring to the Authority's chief Mahmoud Abbas.

"The national government, unfortunately, did not change the strategy and it could cost a lot of blood. I demand that the prime minister, the defense minister, and all government ministers launch a determined military operation against the murderous Palestinian Authority."