Israeli counter-terrorism operation arrests eleven suspects in the West Bank

With support from the Shin Bet, Israel's security agency, the security forces were also able to confiscate weapons and terror-funding cash

Israeli security forces, with support from the Shin Bet internal security agency, arrested 11 suspects throughout the West Bank before dawn on Tuesday, and seized a stash of weapons and cash.

During the operation near Nablus, IDF forces arrested two wanted persons, located and confiscated weapons and ammunition. During the activity, suspects threw stones at the fighters and gunfire was heard in the area. In addition, six other suspects were arrested in several Palestinian villages and in the city of Bethlehem.

During the activity in the West Bank village of Kfar Kabatia, the suspects burned tires, fired and threw explosives at the soldiers, and caused minor damage to IDF vehicles. In response, the security forces fired at the suspects.

In the city of Hebron, the IDF arrested three wanted men, located and seized M-16 weapons, a rifle, weapon parts, military equipment, ammunition and terror-funding moneys.

The day before, on Monday night, a Palestinian terrorist shot at a mother driving with her four children at the Evyatar and Tapuach Junction in the West Bank. No casualties were initially reported.

Last Month, the Shin Bet internal security agency revealed attempts by the Hezbollah terror organization and Iran's Quds Force to recruit residents of the West Bank as operatives to carry out terrorist attacks in Israel. Weapons and cash were smuggled and offered to assist different criminal and terrorists' activities in the country.