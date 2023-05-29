The Palestinian Al-Quds Brigade say its Jenin Battalion fired heavy salvoes of bullets and explosive devices at IDF soldiers

Israeli security forces clashed with Palestinians in Jenin and Nablus for several hours, lasting until the morning, coinciding with a campaign of arrests in different areas of the West Bank, according to local sources.

The sources confirmed that in the Jenin area Palestinian gunmen damaged an IDF "Tiger" vehicle, targeting it with heavy fire. The Israeli military has yet to comment.

The Al-Quds Brigades announced that its Jenin Battalion fired heavy salvoes of bullets and explosive devices at IDF soldiers during the raid. Sources reported five Palestinians were wounded by live fire during the clashes.

In Nablus, the IDF forces operating near the Askar refugee camp came under fire east of the city, and a number of Palestinians were wounded during the clashes.

Confrontations also broke out in Al-Aroub camp, north of Hebron.

At least 15 arrests were made throughout the West Bank, with local Palestinian sources reporting at least a dozen wounded, 2 of them seriously.

This is a developing story...

In April, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the Jewish state faced a new security era in which there may be a real threat to all sectors from all directions at the same time.

In mid-May, the IDF launched Operation “Shield and Arrow” against Gaza's Palestinian Islamic Jihad. It lasted five days and saw six high-ranking members of the terror group assassinated and over 400 military positions dismantled.