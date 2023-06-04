Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad delegations discuss terms for an expanded truce agreement with the Israeli government, in Cairo

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) delegations arrived in Cairo to negotiate an expanded truce agreement with Israel. According to Al-Araby, one source called it “arrangements that are the first of their kind.”

On the condition that both Hamas and PIJ attend, the source went on to describe the negotiations as an opportunity that “would lead to a relatively long-term truce” between the factions in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

It was explained to Al-Araby that Cairo would take on a broader role in the Gaza Stirp, “which required Egyptian officials to obtain pledges and approvals from the leaders of the [Palestinian] factions regarding these arrangements.”

The source also pointed out that Egyptian and Iranian security officials were also discussing the situation in the Gaza Strip, “due to Tehran's role in supporting Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.”

Another Egyptian source told Al-Araby that "among the arrangements is the expansion of the volume of trade exchange with the Gaza Strip, starting from the Egyptian port of Al-Arish,” and it would be “under Egyptian supervision and administration.”

According to the same source, the biggest obstacle is “Egypt's lack of enthusiasm to expand its roles in terms of managing projects inside the Gaza Strip,” since it would make them “primarily responsible before international powers and Israel, in the event of any weapons leaking into the Strip through the port.”

Hence, Cairo would require “broad security powers for Egypt in the Gaza Strip, in order for it to agree to play this role, which will not be accepted by the Palestinian factions, led by Hamas."

Finally, the supplying of electricity to the Gaza Strip from the Egyptians was discussed, in which “Egypt will supply Gaza with 100 megawatts as a first stage, to be increased in subsequent stages.”