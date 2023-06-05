Palestinian child accidentally shot by IDF dies of wounds

The boy's father was hospitalized in Ramallah

A Palestinian boy named Muhammad al-Tamimi, who was shot last week by the Israeli military during an exchange of fire near the West Bank settlement of Neveh Tzuf, also referred to as Halamish, succumbed to his wounds on Monday.

"The three-year-old boy who was shot last Thursday died of his wounds, despite the many efforts of the medical team in recent days," the Safra Children's Hospital that treated the child announced.

The boy's father Haitham, who was also wounded in the shootout, was hospitalized in Ramallah.

The investigation of the incident revealed that the soldiers were aiming at two terrorists who opened fire at the Halamish settlement, when they hit Muhammad and his father. The emergency services that arrived to the scene performed CPR on the boy, after which he was rushed to the hospital by helicopter.

The IDF released a statement on Friday taking responsibility for wounding the two civilians.

"As a result of the IDF's live fire, two Palestinians were injured. The IDF regrets harm to non-combatants and is committed to doing everything in its power to prevent such indicnets," it said, adding that the incident is under review.

Earlier on May 26, a nine-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet after a terrorist infiltration alert was activated in the West Bank settlement of Kokhav Yaakov, near Ramallah.