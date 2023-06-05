The terrorist hit the soldiers while they were crossing the street and a knife was found in his car when caught

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that a car-ramming reported on Monday in the West Bank town of Huwara in which two Israeli soldiers were wounded was indeed a terror attack.

The terrorist hit the soldiers while they were crossing the street, and was caught shortly after at the entrance to Nablus. A knife was discovered in the car.

One soldier was evacuated to a hospital with a broken leg, while the other was in very light condition.

"Once again, an attack that ended in a miracle. How many more attacks will we count until the government does what is necessary," said Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan.

"This reality cannot continue. We will not agree to get used to daily attacks and continue to give explanations to the U.S. why we need to restore the security barriers that were the ones that managed to stop the [Palestinian] Second Intifada. The inclusion policy is over. It's time to raise your head and stop the terror."