The attack comes a day after two Israeli soldiers were rammed by a car in a terror attack in the same area

An Israeli was lightly wounded in a shooting attack in the West Bank town of Huwara, a day after two IDF soldiers were rammed with a car in a terror attack in the same area.

The shooting victim was wounded by shards of glass after his vehicle was hit with 12 bullets. Israeli soldiers subsequently found backpacks in the area, as they continue to look for the assailant.

"We were a stone's throw away from another funeral and another bereaved family. May the government stop relying on miracles and restore the checkpoints," said Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan at the scene of the attack.

"This situation cannot go on any longer. Israeli citizens are being targeted as they return home. We demand that the [Palestinian] intifada be stopped, the third that rages here," he added.

The attack came a day after two Israeli soldiers were rammed by a car being driven by a terrorist near Huwara.