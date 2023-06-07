Report: Palestinian Islamic Jihad rejects Egypt's long-term ceasefire proposal

PIJ leader Ziad al-Nakhalah returns to Lebanon, refusing any changes to the status quo, despite a new Egyptian initiative to provide economic benefits to Gaza

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Secretary General Ziad al-Nakhalah rejected Egypt's request to establish a long-term ceasefire with Israel, after meeting with Egyptian intelligence in Cairo, according to Arabic reports on Wednesday.

Al-Nakhalah flew back to Lebanon on Tuesday, refusing any changes to the status quo, despite a new initiative by Egypt. Cairo offered to provide economic benefits, as well as to develop trade and industry in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the leader of the PIJ refused to halt the ties between his terror group in the Gaza Strip and terrorists operating in the West Bank. The second condition that the Egyptians demanded from Al-Nakhalah was that any future conflict between Israel and Iran, would have no reaction from the Strip towards Israel, but he refused this too.

On Sunday, Egypt was more optimistic, after having just received Hamas and PIJ delegations to negotiate the expanded truce agreement with Israel. According to Al-Araby, one source even went so far as to call the effort, “the first of their kind.”

With the condition that both Hamas and PIJ attended, Egypt offered to take on a broader role in the Gaza Strip, “which required Egyptian officials to obtain pledges and approvals from the leaders of the [Palestinian] factions.” The source added that Egyptian and Iranian security officials were also discussing the situation in the Gaza Strip, “due to Tehran's role in supporting Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.”

At the time, the same source described the biggest obstacle as “Egypt's lack of enthusiasm to expand its roles,” since it would make them “primarily responsible before international powers” if weapons leaked “into the Strip through the port.” Hence, Cairo demanded “broad security powers,” despite doubts that it “would not be accepted by the Palestinian factions.”

Israel recently concluded Operation “Shield and Arrow” against Gaza's PIJ. It lasted five days, during which six high-ranking members of the terror group were assassinated and over 400 military positions were dismantled, and a truce was reached with Egypt as a mediator.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke on Tuesday, following a deadly border security incident, and agreed to work together in a "joint investigation,” after three Israeli soldiers were killed by an Egyptian border policeman on Saturday.