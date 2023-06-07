The U.S. official told i24NEWS, "We ultimately believe that the Palestinians should seize this opportunity to participate" in the regional summit

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs Andrew Miller was interviewed by i24NEWS at the Jerusalem Post conference being held in New York, about the prospect for peace amid the increasing the instability in the West Bank, and further threats in the region.

The U.S. is “working closely with Israel and the Palestinian Authority to pursue measures to de-escalate,” started the American envoy, and referenced the substantial resources put into the Abraham Accords.

“It’s full speed ahead with the Negev Forum. We’re hoping to have the next ministerial-level summit in the very near future to promote ties between the countries that have long relations with Israel, and newer countries, as well as an additional opportunity to bring more countries into the circle of peace,” Miller told i24NEWS.

Speaking of the importance of the normalization agreements in the region, the diplomat charged with Israeli-Palestinian Affairs said, “we firmly believe that a region that is integrated is one that is going to be more secure, more prosperous, more peaceful. That’s good for the U.S., that’s good for Israel, that’s good for everyone in the region.”

With that being said, the State Department official added:

“It's not a substitute for progress in the relationship between Israel and the Palestinians. We think normalization can lend support to Israeli-Palestinian dialogue, it helps stabilize the situation.”

Miller mentioned the importance of the Negev Forum and one of its purposes, which was “intended to include the Palestinians.” He added that, “last June, all participants of the Negev Forum agreed to extend an invitation to the Palestinians. Unfortunately, the Palestinians did not participate.”

“We think its an opportunity for the Palestinians to pursue the interests near and dear to their people. Generally speaking, we think that progress between Israel and other countries can have a direct and tangible impact on the Palestinian people,” Miller said.

He went on to say that, “we’ve been very clear with the Palestinians that they’re welcome to participate. All Negev Forum participants agree that they should participate, and we are continuing to have conversations with them about the value of participating.”

“We ultimately believe that the Palestinians should seize this opportunity to participate,” he concluded.