A total of six people were reportedly wounded during the IDF operation in Ramallah

A Palestinian photojournalist, identified as Momen Samreen, was reportedly shot in the head by an Israeli bullet in Ramallah on Wednesday night, where Israeli forces were demolishing the home of the terrorist who carried out two explosive attacks in Jerusalem last November.

The photographer was wearing a press uniform, according to Palestinian reports. He has been hospitalized in serious condition.

Another photojournalist, Rabie Munir, was also reportedly wounded, being shot in the abdomen by rubber bullets during the same operation in Ramallah. A total of six people were hospitalized, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The IDF spokesperson said earlier that clashes erupted during the house demolition operation, with Palestinians throwing stones and explosives at the Israeli forces, who responded with live fire and riot dispersal means.

This is a developing story.