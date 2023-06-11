Mahmoud Abbas' health is deteriorating, successor needed - report

At 88, Abbas is currently in his 19th year in office, which was originally supposed to last only four years

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas' health has deteriorated to such an extent that he may no longer be able to carry out his duties, a report said on Saturday.

According to the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar, Fatah sources said the president was set to undergo comprehensive examinations at the hospital, but due to his weak condition, doctors came to the presidential palace to perform them. A senior Fatah organization official said that the Central Committee leaders reviewed medical reports and began planning the succession of Mahmoud Abbas, also known as Abu Mazen.

The Palestinian Authority president planned to visit China this week after receiving Beijing’s offer to mediate negotiations with Israel. At 88, he is currently in his 19th year in office, which was originally supposed to last only four years. Abbas has refused to hold elections for nearly two decades and has yet to name his replacement.

Sources within Fatah told Al Akhbar that there is a tendency among some leaders in the West Bank to back Marwan Barghouti, long-time Fatah activist convicted and imprisoned for murder by an Israeli court, as Abbas's successor. However, this approach is rejected by the leadership of the Central Committee, which considers that other candidates are more deserving of the succession and that Israel will not agree to release him.

Fatah reportedly believes that Israel wants to see Majid Faraj, head of the Palestinian general intelligence service, succeed Abbas, because his vision is in line with that of the current leadership, who categorically rejects armed resistance. Israeli officials are in turn concerned about the prospect of a collapse of the Palestinian Authority in the event of the death of Abbas, which could lead to chaos in the West Bank.