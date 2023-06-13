Palestinian Authority's Mahmoud Abbas in China for four days

The Palestinian leader arrives in Beijing and is expected to meet several senior Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, for a four-day visit, his fifth official trip to the country. He is expected to meet several senior Chinese officials.

Abbs and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to exchange "views on recent developments in the Palestinian territory as well as regional and international issues of common interest", according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

“President Abbas is an old friend, a good friend of the Chinese people", stressed Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry. Beijing traditionally supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Abbas Zaki, a leadership member of Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party, said in an interview with the state-run China News Agency that Chinese and Palestinians are "closer friends than brothers". He added, "I'm very happy to see that China has become more involved in Middle East affairs since the summit between China and Arab countries last year.”

Defined by the United States as a rival, China has in recent years strengthened its commercial and diplomatic relations with countries in the Middle East, many of which are traditionally under American influence. Beijing oversaw and facilitated the recent rapprochement between two major regional powers, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Xi met with Abbas, when the two were in Saudi Arabia, calling on him to "work for a close, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question.”